Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Keyera stock opened at C$26.17 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of C$16.03 and a one year high of C$27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

