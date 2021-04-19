Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 535,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

KRC opened at $67.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

