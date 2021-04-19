Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.95 Million

Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $265.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.92 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.