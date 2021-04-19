Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 263,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

