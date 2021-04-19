Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 35,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

