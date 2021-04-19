King DAG (KDAG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,621.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $160,621.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

