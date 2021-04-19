Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,386.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $14,386.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00276596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00672815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,789.88 or 0.99574081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.39 or 0.00869898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.