Kira Network (KEX) Price Hits $0.96

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Kira Network has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $968,181.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

