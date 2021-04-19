KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KREF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

