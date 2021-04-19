KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.81.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $333.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 52-week low of $147.46 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,118.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

