Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122.09 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and $122.09 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00181485 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,548,744,582 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455,945,505 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

