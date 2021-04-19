Kleros Trading Up 26.6% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $89.20 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $806.64 or 0.01436999 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

