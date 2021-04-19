Klever Trading Down 20.3% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $266.59 million and $4.50 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00276596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00672815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,789.88 or 0.99574081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.39 or 0.00869898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

