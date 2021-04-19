Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.27 ($13.25).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €11.29 ($13.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.77. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €11.47 ($13.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

