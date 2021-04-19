KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

