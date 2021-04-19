Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.23. Approximately 345,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 359,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on GUD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$673.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.