Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.02

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 7919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

