Komodo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $314.98 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00004561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00401942 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00164864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008810 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,360,976 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

