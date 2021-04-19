Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

PHIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

