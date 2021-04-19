Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 9.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 149,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,866,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $687.38 million, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

