Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.99

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 6791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,399 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

