Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.10

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 3006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

