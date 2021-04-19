Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. 17,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

