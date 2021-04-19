LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. 52,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

