Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 19,271 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,109 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 627.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock remained flat at $$16.54 during midday trading on Monday. 177,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

