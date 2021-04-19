Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $8.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.60. 66,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

