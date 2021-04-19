Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 3,961 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PYPL stock traded down $4.98 on Monday, reaching $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

