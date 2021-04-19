Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.