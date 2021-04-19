Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.40 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.