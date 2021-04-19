Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 200,475 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 448.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 148,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,999. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

