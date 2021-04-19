Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,115 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,845. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

