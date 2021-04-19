Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB remained flat at $$55.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.