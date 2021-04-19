Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,800.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $3,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,089.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,783.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.90. 18,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,564. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.