Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 8,825 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,942.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,887 shares of company stock worth $22,814,985.

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.