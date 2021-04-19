Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.60.

Lam Research stock opened at $643.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

