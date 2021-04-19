Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.54.

Shares of LRCX traded down $24.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $619.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

