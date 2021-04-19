Lambda One Day Volume Tops $20.44 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Lambda has a total market cap of $122.89 million and $20.44 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

