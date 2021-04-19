Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $350,903.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

