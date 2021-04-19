Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

