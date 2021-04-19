LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0719

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $44.12 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.