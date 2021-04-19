Leadcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,514.52 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $207,514.52 and $36.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00606715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039772 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

