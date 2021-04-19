Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

