Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE:J opened at $133.78 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.