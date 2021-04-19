Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $24.09 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

