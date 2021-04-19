Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $286.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.