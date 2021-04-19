Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 52,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

