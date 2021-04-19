Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LEGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,628. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

