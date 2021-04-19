Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s previous close.
LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
LEGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,628. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.
