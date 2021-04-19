Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.30. Lennox International has a one year low of $168.94 and a one year high of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.