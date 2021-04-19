Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

LNZNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

