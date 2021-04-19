Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of Leslie’s worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.47. 7,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,118. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

